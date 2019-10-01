Kundali Bhagya 1 October 2019 Preview: Prithvi keen on taking revenge

New Delhi: In the episode, when Karan is driving, he imagines Preeta buying flowers on the road. Meanwhile, Prithvi keeps a close eye on Preeta's house thinking when to make his right move. Preeta doesn't want to go back to Karan and is rather keen on starting life afresh. Rakhi is worried about Karan and feels bad after getting to know about his revenge-taking intention. Srishti blames Sammy for helping Karan in his bad deed. But he apologises and says that he didn't know about any of Karan's plans.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Preeta tells her mother she got a job from Renuka Sharma. She says that they were expecting a call and have called her for an interview. Preeta thinks they will surely give her a job. Prithvi is at the same hotel where Karan is supposed to be at some time. He decides that Karan may have won their fight in the wedding, but this time it’s Prithvi’s turn to get revenge on Karan. What plan does Prithvi have in mind for Karan? Stay tuned to find out.