'Kundali Bhagya', August 1, preview: Sherlyn decides to stop Prithvi's wedding to Preeta

In Wednesday’s episodes of 'Kundali Bhagya', Prithvi arrives for his wedding to Preeta as Srishti promises to give him a rough time. 'Jabariya Jodi' Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra gatecrash the wedding. Abhay (Sidharth) kidnaps a guest named Mohan while Bubbly (Parineeti) comes to arrest him. Sherlyn dials Prithvi to ask him to call off the wedding while Biji tries to make Preeta back out from the wedding too.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In tonight's episode, Rakhi is with the doctor in Mahesh’s room. The doctor tells Rakhi that he doesn’t think Mahesh will ever come out of his coma. Rakhi is shocked but the doctor says that this is the truth. Rakhi asks the doctor to not say this to anyone in the family, but Karan has already overheard the doctor and is in shock. Meanwhile, Sherlyn decides to stop Prithvi’s wedding at any cost. What will she do to stop the wedding? Stay tuned to find out.

