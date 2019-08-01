close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kundali Bhagya

'Kundali Bhagya', August 1, preview: Sherlyn decides to stop Prithvi's wedding to Preeta

Sherlyn decides to stop Prithvi’s wedding at any cost. What will she do?

&#039;Kundali Bhagya&#039;, August 1, preview: Sherlyn decides to stop Prithvi&#039;s wedding to Preeta
Image Courtesy: Zee5

In Wednesday’s episodes of 'Kundali Bhagya', Prithvi arrives for his wedding to Preeta as Srishti promises to give him a rough time. 'Jabariya Jodi' Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra gatecrash the wedding. Abhay (Sidharth) kidnaps a guest named Mohan while Bubbly (Parineeti) comes to arrest him. Sherlyn dials Prithvi to ask him to call off the wedding while Biji tries to make Preeta back out from the wedding too.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In tonight's episode, Rakhi is with the doctor in Mahesh’s room. The doctor tells Rakhi that he doesn’t think Mahesh will ever come out of his coma. Rakhi is shocked but the doctor says that this is the truth. Rakhi asks the doctor to not say this to anyone in the family, but Karan has already overheard the doctor and is in shock. Meanwhile, Sherlyn decides to stop Prithvi’s wedding at any cost. What will she do to stop the wedding? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of 'Kundali Bhagya', now streaming on ZEE5.

Tags:
Kundali BhagyaKundali Bhagya previewZee Tv serial updates
Next
Story

'Kundali Bhagya', July 31, recap: 'Jabariya Jodi' Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra attend Preeta's wedding

Must Watch

PT40M20S

Watch Debate: Is 'Overtime' in Parliament, a punishment for Congress?