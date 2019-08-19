Kundali Bhagya August 16, 2019 episode recap: Will the inspector believe Karan?

New Delhi: In the episode, Biji tries to figure out whether Sherlyn is stopping Prithvi to let Karan marry Preeta. Then Sherlyn reveals that she doesn't want Prithvi to marry Preeta. And then Biji tells Srishti that it's Karan behind the sehra and not Prithvi. Meanwhile, Karan asks Sammy to look for the lost necklace. And Rishabh, on the other hand, finds out that Sherlyn didn't give any medicine to Mahesh before coming at the wedding.

In tonight’s episode, the police admit they searched the whole house and didn’t find the necklace. Sarla is all set to begin the wedding ceremonies again. Sherlyn watches as a policeman walks out of the last room saying he found the necklace. Sherlyn admits that the necklace they found is her necklace. Preeta is shocked at seeing the necklace.

Sammy finds the necklace Sherlyn claims was stolen in the house itself. Rishabh enters the room and Sammy hides. Rishabh talks about going on a conference call in 15 minutes. Sammy crawls out of the room and leaves without being noticed. Rishabh goes to his dad’s room and finds the nurse missing and gets angry.

Sherlyn remembers how she created a fake necklace. She broke into Preeta’s house and planted the fake necklace there. She asks the inspector to arrest Preeta. Karan steps in and asks the inspector to go in a separate room with him. Sherlyn gets nervous thinking Prithvi will ruin her plan. Biji is happy to see Karan protect Preeta.

Sammy is getting ready to bring the necklace to Karan. However, Rishabh shows up boiling with anger, because the nurse is not there, Rakhi isn’t there and neither is Sherlyn. He takes Sammy along to bring the nurse and the necklace remains on the sofa. Sammy tries telling Karan he found the necklace, but Rishabh takes his phone.

Karan reveals his face to the inspector who recognises him as the famous cricketer. Karan tries explaining that his family is against the marriage. Sherlyn, his sister-in-law, is also against the marriage because she wanted him to marry someone richer and so she framed Preeta. Will the inspector believe Karan? Stay tuned to find out.

