Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya August 22, 2019 episode preview: Will Biji stop Prithvi?

In the next episode, Prithvi is telling his men that finally, the situation is getting in his control again. 

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, when Prithvi wakes up and finds out that Karan is about to marry Preeta, he dresses up as a Sikh man and sets out to stop the wedding. Meanwhile, Rishabh notices Mahesh moving his hands and eyes. In excitement, he tries to make Mahesh move. Sherlyn after reaching home tells her mother that she wants to take revenge from Prithvi. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Prithvi is telling his men that finally, the situation is getting in his control again. Biji overhears him talking and realises that the voice behind the disguise is Prithvi’s. Meanwhile, Rishabh swears revenge on Prithvi after finding out that Prithvi put his father in a coma. Prithvi is heading back to the wedding in his disguise but Biji follows him with an iron rod to attack him. Will she manage to stop Prithvi? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

