Kundali Bhagya August 23, 2019 episode preview: How will Sammy deal with Rishabh?

New Delhi: In the episode, Prithvi calls one of his aides to help him stop Karan's wedding with Preeta. When Rishabh talks about Prithvi and Preeta's marriage, Mahesh suddenly reacts and reveals that Prithvi is behind his accident. On hearing this, Rishabh heads out to stop Prithvi from marrying Preeta. When Biji gets to know about Prithvi's plans, she tries to hit him with an iron rod but is unable to do so.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Rishabh is in a car driving to Preeta’s wedding. He is sure that Prithvi is trying to bring him and his family harm. He decides to find Prithvi whatever happens. Kritika calls Sammy and informs him that Rishabh told the doctor Mahesh is coming out of his coma. She adds that instead of being happy Rishabh was angry and hell-bent on stopping Preeta’s wedding. How will Sammy deal with Rishabh? Stay tuned to find out.

