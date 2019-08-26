Kundali Bhagya August 26 episode preview: Will Rishabh survive the accident?

New Delhi: In the episode, Biji tries to keep an eye on Prithvi's moves while Rishabh rushes to stop the wedding. Kritika calls Sammy and tells him about Mahesh coming out from coma and Rishabh heading to stop the wedding. Sammy feels that Rishabh knows about Karan and that's why intends to stop the wedding. When Biji is trying to steal Prithvi's box, he catches her and doesn't let her leave the spot. Meanwhile, Karan and Preeta begin saat pheras.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Karan and Preeta are taking the saat phere together. Karan looks up and sees Prithvi coming towards him in a disguise. Rishabh is trying to reach the hall and stop Preeta from marrying Prithvi. He looks at his phone for a second and when he looks up he finds himself heading straight into a police jeep. Rishabh hits his head on the steering wheel. Will he survive the accident? Stay tuned to find out.

