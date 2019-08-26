close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya August 26 episode preview: Will Rishabh survive the accident?

In the next episode, Karan and Preeta are taking the saat phere together. 

Kundali Bhagya August 26 episode preview: Will Rishabh survive the accident?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Biji tries to keep an eye on Prithvi's moves while Rishabh rushes to stop the wedding. Kritika calls Sammy and tells him about Mahesh coming out from coma and Rishabh heading to stop the wedding. Sammy feels that Rishabh knows about Karan and that's why intends to stop the wedding. When Biji is trying to steal Prithvi's box, he catches her and doesn't let her leave the spot. Meanwhile, Karan and Preeta begin saat pheras

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Karan and Preeta are taking the saat phere together. Karan looks up and sees Prithvi coming towards him in a disguise. Rishabh is trying to reach the hall and stop Preeta from marrying Prithvi. He looks at his phone for a second and when he looks up he finds himself heading straight into a police jeep. Rishabh hits his head on the steering wheel. Will he survive the accident? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya August 23, 2019 episode recap: Will Prithvi stop the wedding?

Must Watch

PT58S

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news stories of this hour