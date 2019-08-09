Kundali Bhagya August 9, 2019 Episode preview: Karan marries Preeta?

New Delhi: In the episode, Preeta thanks Rakhi for coming to the wedding. They discuss how Karan and his behaviour has changed. Sameer lands up to help Karan and finds Prithvi unconscious. Karan tells him that he wants to marry Preeta and asks for his help. Sherlyn is unable to execute her plan of stopping Prithvi's marriage as she has to give medicines to Mahesh.

But she throws the medicine and sets out to stop the wedding.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Rakhi says she is here to give her blessings to Preeta and her future husband. Karan is hiding his face behind the sehra and doesn’t respond to Rakhi’s blessing. Will Karan let Rakhi bless her son Karan’s marriage to Preeta without realising what she is doing? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.