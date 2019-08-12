Kundali Bhagya August 9, 2019 episode recap: Karan dresses as Prithvi and sits on mandap

New Delhi: In the episode, Preeta thanks Rakhi for coming to the wedding. They discuss how Karan and his behaviour has changed. Sameer lands up to help Karan and finds Prithvi unconscious. Karan tells him that he wants to marry Preeta and asks for his help. Sherlyn is unable to execute her plan of stopping Prithvi's marriage as she has to give medicines to Mahesh.

But she throws the medicine and sets out to stop the wedding. Karan puts the sehra and sits on the mandap.

In tonight’s episode, Srishti and Biji are happy to see Sammy in the house. They ask if Karan is also there. Sammy hesitates and tells them that Karan is not there. Biji doubts Sammy but Sammy goes away with Srishti. Meanwhile, Karan walks out to the wedding wearing the sehra.

Sarla is taking him to the mandap. He gets shocked when he finds Rakhi walking towards him. Karan begins coughing under stress. They give Karan a glass of water which he drinks while hiding his face. They ask him to show his face but the Pandit announces that nobody can see his face or it will bring them bad luck

Rakhi blesses Karan and Preeta thinking he is Prithvi. Sammy claps and asks the couple to go to the mandap. Srishti wants to know why Sammy is so excited for Preeta marrying Prithvi. When they are at the mandap, Preeta thinks of Karan and the good memories she has of him.

However, for Karan, he remembers how much hurt Preeta has caused his family recently. Karan vows to ruin Preeta’s life when he is married to her. Preeta remembers the time Karan told her she would marry a man he chose for her. Karan cries thinking of how much he hates Preeta after falling in love with her.

The Pandit asks the couple to hold hands. Karan puts out his hand and Preeta places her palm in it. When she touches his hand Preeta feels it is Karan’s hand. Will Preeta realise that the man she is marrying is Karan? Stay tuned to find out.

