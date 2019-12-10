Kundali Bhagya December 10, 2019 episode preview: Will Karan stop his engagement?

New Delhi: In the episode, Mahira cleans her make-up after Srishti ruins it deliberately. Preeta dresses up as a waiter and enters Luthra House. Karan spots the waiter and asks for a glass of juice. On seeing Karan, Preeta becomes nervous and spills the juice on him. Srishti locks Mahira in the washroom. Prithvi gets to know that Preeta and Srishti are not at home and becomes a little suspicious over their absence.

In the next episode, Prithvi is driving away from Preeta’s house. He decides that since Preeta is so fond of being Karan’s wife, he will have to do something about it. He decides to kill Karan and have Preeta for himself. Preeta is in Karan’s room where he holds her hands and takes off the waiter gloves. He holds Preeta’s hands in his and immediately realises it is Preeta. Will Karan stop his engagement? Stay tuned to find out.

