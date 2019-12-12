Kundali Bhagya December 12, 2019 episode preview: Karan tells Preetam about the love of his love

New Delhi: In the episode, Srishti makes Mahira unconscious and hides her when Kareena comes. While cleaning the jacket, Preeta finds the engagement inside and wears it. She breaks down thinking about him. Meanwhile, Karan also thinks that waiter Preetam is actually Preeta.

In the next episode, Karan tells Preetam to never fall in love with a girl he hates. Karan says that the hatred will eventually cause him a lot of pain. Karan tells Preetam that he loved Preeta and when she broke his heart the hatred for her only grew inside him. How will Preeta respond to this while she is still dressed as a waiter? Stay tuned to find out.

