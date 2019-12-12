हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya December 12, 2019 episode preview: Karan tells Preetam about the love of his love

In the next episode, Karan tells Preetam to never fall in love with a girl he hates. 

Kundali Bhagya December 12, 2019 episode preview: Karan tells Preetam about the love of his love
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Srishti makes Mahira unconscious and hides her when Kareena comes. While cleaning the jacket, Preeta finds the engagement inside and wears it. She breaks down thinking about him. Meanwhile, Karan also thinks that waiter Preetam is actually Preeta. 

Watch the latest episode here:

In the next episode, Karan tells Preetam to never fall in love with a girl he hates. Karan says that the hatred will eventually cause him a lot of pain. Karan tells Preetam that he loved Preeta and when she broke his heart the hatred for her only grew inside him. How will Preeta respond to this while she is still dressed as a waiter? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5. 

 

Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Kundali Bhagya December 11, 2019 episode written update: Will Karan recognise Preeta?

