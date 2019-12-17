हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya December 17, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta-Srishti be out of jail?

In the next episode, Karan is sitting upset in his room while Rishabh scolds him.

New Delhi: In the episode, Kareena calls the cop and rebukes Preeta and Srishti for trying to stop Karan and Mahira's engagement. Karan, meanwhile, asks Preeta the real reason behind her act. She says that it was out of revenge and nothing else. The cops come to arrest Preeta but Karan tries to stop them. He takes his engagement ring from her. Preeta insists on going to jail. She then calls her mother Sarla to help out. Karan is in two minds whether to put the ring on Mahira's finger or not. He can't stop thinking about Preeta.

Watch the latest episode here:

In the next episode, Karan is sitting upset in his room while Rishabh scolds him. Rishabh is angry on him and tells him that the police came to the Luthra house and took away Karan’s wife, Preeta, and he sat there doing nothing. Rishabh asks Karan what kind of a husband he is. Preeta scolds Srishti asking her to think before she does anything. Sarla reaches the police station but looks angry with Preeta and Srishti. Will she get her daughters out on bail? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

