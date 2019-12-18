हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya December 18 2019 episode preview: What will happen with Karan and Preeta next?

In the next episode, Preeta meets Karan at the store. 

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, lost in the thoughts of Preeta, Karan puts the engagement ring on Mahira's finger. The latter feels on top of the world but Karan seems upset with the whole thing. Sarla gets Srishti and Preeta out of jail on bail. Rishabh and Karan endup having a fight over Preeta and how Karan could let her go to jail. But he refused to admit his fault. On the other hand, both Preeta and Srishti try to convince their mother Sarla that they did nothing wrong at the Luthra House. 

Watch the latest episode here:

In the next episode, Preeta meets Karan at the store. He taunts Preeta saying that she wanted to stop the engagement from happening but failed. He shows her his engagement ring and which upsets Preeta. She congratulates him on the engagement and walks away from him. However, Karan holds her hand and looks sad. What will happen with Karan and Preeta next? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

