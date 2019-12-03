Kundali Bhagya December 3, 2019 episode preview: Karan tries to stop Preeta's wedding

New Delhi: In the episode, Karan accepts Prithvi's challenge to stop his wedding with Preeta. Karan overhears half of what Preeta is telling Sarita and assumes that she is happy marrying Prithvi. This makes him even angrier and he comes to Rishabh. Karan tells his brother that he is going to burn the entire venue. Rishabh, knowing that he can't stop his brother, decides to call the ambulance and fire brigade in advance. Sarla, on the other hand, drinks the spiked water and gets a heart-attack. Sherlyn meanwhile gets to know that Prithvi has agreed to marry Preeta and to pay him a lesson she knocks him down.

In the next episode, Karan runs down the stairs while everyone is running helter-skelter because of the fire. Preeta is standing confused while Karan tries to escape. Karan’s hand brushes past Preeta and she is shocked for a minute because she feels it is Karan. Even Karan stops but doesn’t turn back. Preeta, however, turns back and looks shocked. Will she find out that Karan tried to stop her wedding? Stay tuned to find out.

