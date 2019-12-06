Kundali Bhagya December 6, 2019 episode preview: Karan still loves Preeta

New Delhi: In the episode, Sarla falls sick and Preeta stays by her side. Srishti, meanwhile, sets out to stop Karan's engagement. Sammy and Srishti meet to decide a way to stop the engagement. Mahira's mother sees the two together in Sammy's room. Karan, on the other hand texts Preeta, messaging that he misses her.

In the next episode, Rakhi tells Karan that she was first against his wedding. She says that she felt bad for Preeta. But after hearing about Preeta’s wedding, she is happy that Karan is getting engaged. Karan stops her, saying that Preeta’s wedding did not happen. Rakhi is shocked on hearing this. Preeta is crying while holding her phone. She says if Karan wants to move on, he can but he should stop telling her about it. Will Preeta convince herself to go and stop the engagement? Stay tuned to find out.

