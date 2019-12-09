Kundali Bhagya December 9, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta stop Karan and Mahira’s engagement?

New Delhi: In the episode, Rakhi gets to know that Preeta never married Prithvi. Srishti dresses up as Japanese beautician to enter Luthra House. Rakhi has a feeling about Karan stopping Preeta's wedding.

Watch episode promo here:

In the next episode, Preeta goes to Karan and Mahira’s engagement. She dresses up as a waiter and gatecrashes the event. However, she bumps into Karan and ends up spilling something on his engagement outfit. She keeps apologising to him profusely. Karan tells the waiter aka Preeta that it’s okay and asks her name. She immediately responds saying Preeta and Karan stands there, shocked. On the other hand, Mahira is surprised to hear that Preeta and Prithvi’s marriage did not take place.

Will Preeta stop Karan and Mahira’s engagement? Stay tuned to find out what happens next on Kundali Bhagya!