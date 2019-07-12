close

Kundali Bhagya

'Kundali Bhagya', July 12, preview: Sherlyn reveals she is pregnant with Prithvi's child

How will Sherlyn's revelation affect Preeta and Prithvi’s future wedding?

&#039;Kundali Bhagya&#039;, July 12, preview: Sherlyn reveals she is pregnant with Prithvi&#039;s child
Image Courtesy: Zee5

In Thursday's episode of 'Kundali Bhagya', Mahesh exposes Sherlyn and says that her goons revealed the whole truth to him. He added that Sherlyn joined hands with Prithvi to seek revenge from the Luthras. After which, Sherlyn begs for forgiveness from the family. Preeta finds out that Mahesh is coming to her house to talk to her family. Sherlyn's mother learns about the incident and decides to look for a lawyer.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In tonight's episode, Sherlyn tries to run away from the family. Preeta chases her with the rest of the family following her. Sherlyn picks up a knife and holds it at Preeta’s throat. The whole family stops and asks Sherlyn to wait. Sherlyn admits that she is pregnant. She also says that the father of her child is Prithvi. How will this revelation affect Preeta and Prithvi’s future wedding? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of 'Kundali Bhagya', now streaming on ZEE5.

