'Kundali Bhagya', July 24, preview: Did Sherlyn ask Prithvi not marry Preeta?

In Tuesday's episode of 'Kundali Bhagya', Karan gets upset after he learns that Preeta is getting married to Prithvi. Rakhi promises Preeta to bring the family for her wedding. Kareena tells Rakhi not to go but she refuses to listen to her and says that she considers Preeta as her daughter. Karan sees Preeta crying near Mahesh, who is in coma and asks her to call off her wedding. Prithvi, meanwhile, tries to meet Preeta at her house but finds out that she is with the Luthras.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In tonight's episode, Sherlyn asks Prithvi if he is going to marry Preeta tomorrow. Prithvi says that he of course will. Sherlyn tells Prithvi to call off the wedding. Prithvi is shocked hearing Sherlyn say this. Meanwhile, Srishti tells Preeta that this is not a good time for her to be married and wants her to postpone the wedding. Preeta says that Karan also told her the same thing and she knows what to do. Will Preeta listen to Karan and Srishti? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of 'Kundali Bhagya', now streaming on ZEE5.