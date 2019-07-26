'Kundali Bhagya', July 26, preview: Will Preeta leave the wedding to be with Karan?

In Thursday's episode of 'Kundali Bhagya', Preeta tells Sarla that she went to the Luthra house to invite them for her wedding. Later, Sarla calls up Rakhi and asks her and the Luthra family not to show up at the wedding. On the other hand, Sherlyn tells Prithvi to not marry Preeta. However, he refuses.

In Friday's episode, Karan enters Preeta’s house where the wedding ceremonies are going on. He asks Preeta to come with him and leave the wedding. Preeta says that it is not possible since her haldi ceremony is already done. Karan holds Preeta close and tells her that he loves her and the haldi ceremony doesn’t mean anything compared to his love. Will Preeta leave the wedding to be with Karan? Stay tuned to find out.

