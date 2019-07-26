close

Kundali Bhagya

'Kundali Bhagya', July 26, preview: Will Preeta leave the wedding to be with Karan?

'Kundali Bhagya', July 26, preview: Will Preeta leave the wedding to be with Karan?
Image Courtesy: Zee5

In Thursday's episode of 'Kundali Bhagya', Preeta tells Sarla that she went to the Luthra house to invite them for her wedding. Later, Sarla calls up Rakhi and asks her and the Luthra family not to show up at the wedding. On the other hand, Sherlyn tells Prithvi to not marry Preeta. However, he refuses.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In Friday's episode, Karan enters Preeta’s house where the wedding ceremonies are going on. He asks Preeta to come with him and leave the wedding. Preeta says that it is not possible since her haldi ceremony is already done. Karan holds Preeta close and tells her that he loves her and the haldi ceremony doesn’t mean anything compared to his love. Will Preeta leave the wedding to be with Karan? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of 'Kundali Bhagya', now streaming on ZEE5.

