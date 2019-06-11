close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kundali Bhagya

'Kundali Bhagya', June 11, preview: Sherlyn strangles Preeta in hospital

In tonight's episode of 'Kundali Bhagya', Sherlyn tries to kill Preeta by strangling her on the hospital bed.

&#039;Kundali Bhagya&#039;, June 11, preview: Sherlyn strangles Preeta in hospital
Image Courtesy: zee5

New Delhi: In tonight’s episode of 'Kundali Bhagya', Sherlyn, who left her wedding mid-way, arrives in the hospital to kill an unconscious Preeta at the hospital. Sherlyn finds out that Srishti is at the hospital along with Sarla and Preeta. Hence, she makes her kidnapper put them both to sleep so she can kill Preeta.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In the next episode, Sherlyn goes into Preeta’s room at the hospital. She decides to get Preeta out of her way and chokes Preeta with her bare hands. Preeta struggles to escape. Meanwhile, Prithvi still believes the Sherlyn wouldn’t kill Preeta. Later Sherlyn herself calls up Prithvi to tell him that someone is dead. Will Preeta survive Sherlyn’s attack? Stay tuned to find out.

Tags:
Kundali BhagyaKundali Bhagya previewZee Tv serial updates
Next
Story

'Kundali Bhagya', June 10, recap: Sherlyn reaches hospital to kill Preeta

Must Watch

PT8M29S

Was tortured, forced to admit to rape, murder charges in Kathua case: Vishal Jangotra