'Kundali Bhagya', June 11, preview: Sherlyn strangles Preeta in hospital

New Delhi: In tonight’s episode of 'Kundali Bhagya', Sherlyn, who left her wedding mid-way, arrives in the hospital to kill an unconscious Preeta at the hospital. Sherlyn finds out that Srishti is at the hospital along with Sarla and Preeta. Hence, she makes her kidnapper put them both to sleep so she can kill Preeta.

In the next episode, Sherlyn goes into Preeta’s room at the hospital. She decides to get Preeta out of her way and chokes Preeta with her bare hands. Preeta struggles to escape. Meanwhile, Prithvi still believes the Sherlyn wouldn’t kill Preeta. Later Sherlyn herself calls up Prithvi to tell him that someone is dead. Will Preeta survive Sherlyn’s attack? Stay tuned to find out.