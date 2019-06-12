Kundali Bhagya, June 12, 2019 preview: Sherlyn threatens to kill Sarla's daughters

In the June 12 episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sarla slaps Sherlyn and demands to know where Preeta is. Sherlyn is taken aback and tells Sarla that she will find Preeta and kill her. She also threatens to kill Srishti and Sarla too. Preeta manages to reach the Luthra house where she decides to put an end to Sherlyn's terror in her life. Will Preeta be able to expose Sherlyn to the Luthra family? Stay tuned to find out.

'Kundali Bhagya' is a Hindi-drama television series starring Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manjit Joura. The story revolves around the two sisters of Pragya, from 'Kumkum Bhagya'. Her sisters are Preeta and Shristhi who discover the existence of their mother Sarla and sister Pragya, after their father's death. The sisters try to unite with their mother and sister.