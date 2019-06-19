Kundali Bhagya June 19, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta be able to expose Sherlyn?

New Delhi: In the episode, Karan asks Preeta to leave the house and drags her towards the gate. When Rakhi watches this, she slaps her son for his act. However, Karan threatens to leave the place instead. Amid all of this drama, Sherlyn tries to convince everyone that Karan is not wrong. Meanwhile, Preeta reaches back home and hugs her mother Sarla and sister Srishti.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode of Kundali, Preeta tells Sarla that Karan doesn’t believe her. Sarla decides to go to the Luthra house herself. Sherlyn shows to Preeta’s house and tells her that she is no longer welcome in the Luthra house. Preeta refuses to let go of Sherlyn. She promises to try and find out why Sherlyn wanted to marry Rishabh. Will Preeta be able to find out the truth by herself? Stay tuned to find out.

