Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya June 21, 2019 episode preview: Will Sherlyn’s mother expose her daughter?

In the next episode, Srishti tells Sammy that she will be the one to take revenge on Sherlyn.

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: Sherlyn goes to Preeta's house and stops them from going to Luthra house. She offers them money in return. However, Preeta refuses to take any bribe from her, so, Sherlyn is left with no option but to leave. On her first night after the wedding, Rishabh stays away from Sherlyn, thinking that she is pregnant. 

On the other hand, Srishti feels Pragya is more hurt because she has feelings for Karan. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Srishti tells Sammy that she will be the one to take revenge on Sherlyn. She refuses to accept defeat to Sherlyn. Kareena notices that Sherlyn’s mother, Sanjana, hates Prithvi. She asks Sanjana to explain why she hates Prithvi. Sanjana is about to tell Kareena something when Prithvi steps into the conversation. Will Sherlyn’s mother expose her daughter? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

