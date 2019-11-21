close

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya November 21, 2019 episode preview: Will Karan believe Preeta?

In the next episode, Janki opens Prithvi’s bedroom door while he is hugging Sherlyn inside. 

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Mahira doesn't come out from the under-construction building despite Preeta shouting her name several times. When Karan reaches the spot, he finds Preeta first but moves ahead to save Mahira. However, Preeta manages to save Karan instead. Meanwhile, Srishti tells Sammy that they should plan something so that Mahira backs out from the wedding. When Sarla asks Prithvi if he still wishes to marry her daughter, the latter jumps in at the opportunity and confesses his love for Preeta. Karan saves Mahira but continues to call her Preeta instead. 

Watch the latest episode here: 

In the next episode, Janki opens Prithvi's bedroom door while he is hugging Sherlyn inside. However, Janki doesn't see them because Sarla calls out to her and she turns behind. When Karan goes home he tells everyone that Preeta is the physiotherapist for the cricket team. He says that she is there only to do her job just like he is too. He says it doesn't affect him if Preeta is there. Will Kareena try and separate Karan and Preeta too? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

