Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya November 29, 2019 episode preview: Will Sherlyn and Karan try to stop the wedding?

In the next episode, Srishti tells Preeta that she has recorded Prithvi saying he will call off the wedding. 

Kundali Bhagya November 29, 2019 episode preview: Will Sherlyn and Karan try to stop the wedding?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Janki comes to Preeta's rescue and takes her to Prithvi's room. Preeta tells Prithvi that because she is married to Karan, she won't marry him anyway. When Karan calls Preeta outside the wedding venue, she cuts his call. Rakhi, on the other hand, gets worried about Karan and Mahira. Finally, Prithvi decides to not marry Preeta and Srishti records a video of him saying 'no'.

Watch the latest episode here:

In the next episode, Srishti tells Preeta that she has recorded Prithvi saying he will call off the wedding. She says that they will threaten Prithvi with the video if he refuses to back off from the wedding. Sherlyn reaches the wedding hall and meets Sarla. Seeing Sherlyn, Sarla says she is going back to the marriage hall for Prithvi and Preeta’s wedding. Karan also tries to get in through the gate for Kumkum Bhagya marriage hall. Rishabh sees Sarla outside and gets worried. Will Sherlyn and Karan try to stop the wedding? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

