Kundali Bhagya November 4, 2019 episode recap: Will Karan speak to Prithvi?

New Delhi: In the episode, when Karan reaches home for dinner, everyone forces him to think about remarrying. He blasts the idea and says that his revenge from Preeta is not complete yet. Mahira feels Karan and Preeta don't love each other. When Rishabh and Rakhi try to make Karan understand about the current situation, he simply refuses to talk about Preeta. Sherlyn, on the other hand, steals property papers from Luthra House locker and rushes to meet Prithvi.

In tonight’s episode, Preeta and Srishti are getting ready to sleep. Srishti asks Preeta is she met Karan. Preeta gets to irritate and says she met Karan and realised he is worse that she thought he was. Srishti realises that Preeta must have found out that Karan and Mahira are getting married.

Preeta says she is going to divorce Karan and get him out of her life. Karan decides to not divorce Preeta to stop Prithvi from marrying her and freeing her from the Luthra family. The next morning Karan is leaving for work when Kareena steals the bottle of protein shake from is a bag. She gives it to Mahira and asks her to give it to Karan later.

Sherlyn notices this and compliments Kareena for trying to get Karan and Mahira together. In the locker room. the team captain says he dressed up well to impress Preeta. Karan gets angry and threatens to leave the game if the captain, Shiv, continues to try and woo Preeta. Mahira enters the room to give Karan his protein shake.

As it turns out, Mahira also is a friend of the captain Shiv, and it surprises Karan. They are about to leave the room when Mahira twists her ankles in her heels and Karan holds her. Karan goes to Preeta’s room to get ointment for Mahira. Sherlyn too is on her way to the cricket ground to help Mahira woo Karan.

Preeta finds out that Mahira is injured and goes to treat her. Mahira is surprised seeing Preeta work with Karan. Mahira also feels bad for trying to take Karan away from Preeta. Karan is still in Preeta’s room and he sees Prithvi calling her on her phone. Will Karan speak to Prithvi? Stay tuned to find out.

