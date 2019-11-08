close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya November 8, 2019 episode recap: Will Karan divorce Preeta?

In the next episode, Kareena reads out the demands Preeta made in the divorce papers. 

Kundali Bhagya November 8, 2019 episode recap: Will Karan divorce Preeta?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Karan asks Mahira if she is interested in meeting other cricketers, provided her leg is fine. On the other hand, Preeta deletes all the pictures of Karan. The cricket captain decides to confess his feelings to Preeta. But when he tells her, Preeta says she is married. The captain, in turn, tells her he knows that she is married to Karan's friend, which leaves her shocked. When Karan is at home with family, he receives a legal notice from Preeta which is actually sent by Sherlyn. Rishabh and Karan are shocked to see the divorce papers. 

Watch the latest episode here:

In the next episode, Kareena reads out the demands Preeta made in the divorce papers. She says Preeta wants half of what Karan earns from every match. She says Preeta also demands half of the entire property that Karan owns from the Luthra property. Sherlyn reads another line from the legal notice which says that Preeta will take all the Luthra’s to court if her demands are not met. How will Karan react to this legal notice by Preeta? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya November 7, 2019 episode recap: Will Sherlyn succeed in getting Karan and Preeta divorced?

Must Watch

PT32M4S

Pakistan's Kartarpur Flip Flop: Conspiracy against India over Passport?