Kundali Bhagya November 8, 2019 episode recap: Will Karan divorce Preeta?

New Delhi: In the episode, Karan asks Mahira if she is interested in meeting other cricketers, provided her leg is fine. On the other hand, Preeta deletes all the pictures of Karan. The cricket captain decides to confess his feelings to Preeta. But when he tells her, Preeta says she is married. The captain, in turn, tells her he knows that she is married to Karan's friend, which leaves her shocked. When Karan is at home with family, he receives a legal notice from Preeta which is actually sent by Sherlyn. Rishabh and Karan are shocked to see the divorce papers.

In the next episode, Kareena reads out the demands Preeta made in the divorce papers. She says Preeta wants half of what Karan earns from every match. She says Preeta also demands half of the entire property that Karan owns from the Luthra property. Sherlyn reads another line from the legal notice which says that Preeta will take all the Luthra’s to court if her demands are not met. How will Karan react to this legal notice by Preeta? Stay tuned to find out.

