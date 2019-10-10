close

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya October 10, 2019 episode preview: Will Karan confess his love for Preeta?

In the next episode, one of the hostages tells Karan that she is not a fan of his cricket but of the person he is.

New Delhi: In the episode, when Preeta tries to tell the cops about the terrorist trouble they don't understand her hints and gestures. Karan calls the cops but the latter feels it's a waste of time. Just then one of the terrorists traps Karan. When Rishabh gets help to open the changing room lock, Sherlyn and Prithvi are found together inside. The terrorists beat Karan and Preeta watches it. However, when she tries to help him, she gets hit by someone and this hurts Karan, who then gets angry and beats up the terrorist. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, one of the hostages tells Karan that she is not a fan of his cricket but of the person he is. She tells Karan that she saw how angry Karan got when one of the terrorists hit Preeta. She says he almost beat the terrorist to death. She asks Karan if they are newly married. Karan looks at Preeta and says that they are not newly married because she doesn’t even have her wedding bangles on her hand yet. Will Karan admit he still loves Preeta? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

