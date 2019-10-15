Kundali Bhagya October 14, 2019 episode recap: Will Preeta keep Karva Chauth fast for Karan?

New Delhi: In the episode, Preeta overhears terrorist getting know-how about the police's plan of action. Karan and Preeta call the cops and tell them to change the plan as the terrorists are aware of what they will do next. The police, in turn, asks them to help rescue the hostages. In a dramatic twist, Preeta saves Karan from getting hit by a bullet. She then faints and Karan rushes to take her to the safety room. When he reaches home, Karan overhears Rakhi telling Kareena about making this first Karva Chauth of Sherlyn a grand affair.

In tonight’s episode, Preeta goes home and everyone wonders where she was. She says that her phone was robbed. When Janki bua puts a news channel on, she finds a report talking about the terrorist attack at the hotel. Preeta shuts the TV off but Janki Bua realises what happened. Preeta says she needs to get up early in the morning.

Prithvi is happy that he managed to save his reputation with Preeta’s family as well as convince Sherlyn that he doesn’t love Preeta. Just then Sherlyn calls him up saying she wants to break her Karva Chauth fast with Prithvi. She insists that he comes to the Luthra house because there is a grand party for her and she cannot leave.

Sherlyn finds Rishabh drinking in his room. Rishabh says just like Sherlyn, tomorrow will be Preeta’s first Karva Chauth too. Rishabh feels Preeta should be in the Luthra house as Karan’s wife. Sherlyn says Preeta ruined Karan’s life. Karan feels Sherlyn is right and his brother is wrong about Preeta.

Janki Bua asks Preeta why Karan didn’t help her with the terrorists and left the hotel alone. She also asks Preeta why she continues to wear sindoor and a Mangalsutra for a man who doesn’t love her even as a friend anymore. Janki tells Preeta that Karan ruined her life, and Preeta reluctantly accepts her point.

The next morning Sherlyn is having her first meal before the fast. Mahira has also kept a fast for Karan. Preeta leaves the house without drinking tea. She goes to the temple where she hears someone talking about keeping the Karva Chauth Vrat even if she isn’t with her husband. Will Preeta too keep a fast for Karan? Stay tuned to find out.

