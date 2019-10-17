close

Kundali Bhagya October 17, 2019 episode preview: Will Karan help break Preeta's fast?

In the next episode, Srishti finds the chunni that Preeta had hidden in her cupboard.

New Delhi: In the episode, Srishti distracts Sarla when she comes to give food to Preeta. The latter hides all the food in the drawer and tells Sarla that she ate everything. Preeta then tells Janki and Biji the same thing. Sherlyn notices that Mahira didn't eat anything and wonders who is she fasting for. Preeta then realises that Karan needs to break her fast. She decides to go to Luthra House and play a trick to make him break her fast. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Srishti finds the chunni that Preeta had hidden in her cupboard. Srishti wonders why Preeta has that when it is only supposed to be for women who are keeping a fast for their husbands. Srishti realises that Preeta has kept a fast for Karan. Karan asks Sammy what he is doing. Sammy says he is thinking about Preeta. Just then a group of women enter the Luthra house. Will Preeta succeed in getting Karan to break her fast? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Kundali Bhagya October 16, 2019 episode recap: Preeta keeps Karwa Chauth fast for Karan

