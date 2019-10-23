Kundali Bhagya October 23, 2019 episode preview: Preeta gets to know about Mahira and Karan

New Delhi: In the episode, Preeta tells Srishti that she's at Luthra House, however, after she heard her mother's voice on the phone, she says it was a joke and that she is somewhere else. Preeta overhears about Mahira getting married to Karan and gets angry. Mahira feels that Preeta is a nice person contrary to what others think. Kareena guides Mahira about replacing Preeta in Karan's life. She tells her that if she can't do it then someone else will.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Sherlyn is in Mahesh’s room. She says that she plans to keep reminding the whole Luthra house and specially Karan that Preeta was the reason that Mahesh is in a coma. She says this is her plan to get back the property papers. Preeta tells Srishti to promise never to tell Karan that Preeta had kept a fast for him and that he had broken her fast himself. Will Srishti keep her promise? Stay tuned to find out.

