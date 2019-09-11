Kundali Bhagya September 10, 2019 episode recap: Preeta and Karan exchange garlands

New Delhi: In the episode, Rishabh promises to never see Preeta again. When Prithvi gets ready to marry Preeta, Karan makes him unconscious yet again. Karan then replaces Prithvi at the mandap. Rakhi attends Preeta's wedding but Kareena and Daadi stay at home. The wedding ceremony starts with the jaimala and Karan-Preeta exchange garlands.

In tonight’s episode, Kareena tells Rakhi she betrayed her own husband by blessing Prithvi and Preeta. Rakhi apologises for what she did without knowing the truth. She says she hates Preeta now. Daadi is upset that Prithvi is roaming freely and blames Preeta for it. Sherlyn overhears this and smiles because her plan worked perfectly.

Rishabh returns home and promises to put the real criminals like Prithvi in jail. He sees Sherlyn standing behind a pillar and asks her to stop hiding and hearing what’s going on. Rishabh goes back to his room where he apologises to comparing her to Preeta. He asks Sherlyn to demand her place in the house which makes Sherlyn happy.

The pandit asks Sarla to tie the knot for Preeta and Karan. Sarla notices that Preeta is still upset but ties the knot for her. Srishti wishes that Sarla understood that Preeta loved Karan. Preeta is upset that all her relations with the Luthra’s have been cut off. The pandit asks them to start the saat phere.

While taking the saat phere Preeta thinks about Karan. She realises that Karan is longer her friend so her dreams of getting married to him are pointless. She decides to settle down with Prithvi. Karan believes that Preeta was meant to be his wife and he gets emotional. Will Karan drop his idea of taking revenge on Preeta? Stay tuned to find out.

