Kundali Bhagya September 12, 2019 episode Preview: Will Preeta accept Karan’s proposal?

New Delhi: In the episode, Karan and Preeta complete the wedding rituals. Prithvi gets up and tries to get out of the room but Biji enters. She tries to stop him but Karan avoids her heads out. At that moment, Sarla asks the groom to show his face and lift the sehra. Karan fumes seeing Karan at his place. He alleges that he married Preeta only to take revenge from her. Prithvi decides to marry Preeta and takes her back to the mandap.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Karan is standing with Preeta and Sarla. He tells Preeta that there are many reasons he married her but the main reason is that he loves her. He holds Preeta’s hand and goes down on one knee and proposes to her. Karan promises to never leave Preeta if she chooses to be with him. Karan gets emotional and even makes Sarla emotional. Will Preeta accept Karan’s proposal? Stay tuned to find out.

