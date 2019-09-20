close

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya September 20, 2019 episode preview: Will Sarla fight for Preeta against Karan?

In the next episode, Srishti sees through the open door that Preeta is standing outside. 

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Prithvi heads to Preeta's house looking for her and then fights with Biji, Srishti, and Sammy. Karan reveals to Preeta that he has not told about their wedding to his family members. Karan drives away and leaves Preeta abandoned on the road. Sarla confesses before Sammy and says that she still prefers Prithvi over Karan but feels happy that Preeta got to marry the love of her life. Sammy assures her that Karan will take care of Preeta. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Srishti sees through the open door that Preeta is standing outside. She looks shocked and as she opens the door everyone else is also stunned. Preeta tells Sarla that Karan himself left her and the Luthra’s didn’t do anything. She says Karan didn’t even take her to the Luthra house and left her in the middle of the road. Will Sarla fight for Preeta against Karan? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

