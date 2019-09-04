close

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya September 4, 2019 episode preview: Will Karan kill Prithvi in jail?

In the next episode, Srishti tell Rishabh that he needs to get Prithvi arrested for being a criminal.

Kundali Bhagya September 4, 2019 episode preview: Will Karan kill Prithvi in jail?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Preeta and Karan travel together on a bike and they end-up arguing on the riding skills. Rishabh confesses that he loves Preeta but only as a friend. When Prithvi's mother apologises to Sherlyn and asks her to help Prithvi get out of jail, she refuses to do so. The police inspector gives Prithvi an hour to prove his innocence and find proof. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Srishti tell Rishabh that he needs to get Prithvi arrested for being a criminal. She says that this might ruin Preeta’s life for a few days but it will be great for her in the long long run. Rishabh smiles at Srishti. Karan is at the police station and he holds Prithvi in a chokehold. Prithvi calls for help but Karan says he won’t spare the man who tried to kill his father. Will Karan kill Prithvi in jail? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

