Kundali Bhagya September 5, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta go against Karan and save Prithvi?

New Delhi: In the episode, Srishti and Rishabh discuss about Prithvi and the former urges that Preeta's wedding should be postponed. She wants Rishabh to prove Prithvi as a criminal. Karan gets Preeta to the police station. Preeta reveals that Prithvi is arrested for trying to kill Mahesh. On hearing this, Karan becomes angry and rushes to get hold of Prithvi inside the police station. However, Preeta and Rishabh stop him.

But later in a new twist, Preeta says that she has proof to prove that Prithvi is innocent.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Karan asks Preeta why she is trying to save Prithvi. Preeta says that Prithvi is going to be her husband and it is her duty to protect him from people who are trying to harm him. Preeta adds that Prithvi is important to her life. Karan asks Preeta if Prithvi is more important than him. Preeta hesitates to answer the question but says yes. Will Preeta go against Karan and save Prithvi? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.