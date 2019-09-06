close

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya September 6, 2019 episode preview: Sherlyn helps Prithvi

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Karan tells Preeta to pick one between him and Prithvi. She replies by saying that since she is marrying Prithvi, he is more important to her. On the other hand, Prithvi's mother brings a witness to prove that her son is innocent. Prithvi is released from the jail and Sherlyn asks him to meet her in secret. She tells him that she paid the witness and helped him get out of jail. Karan meanwhile pledges to marry Preeta, seeking revenge from Prithvi. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Sherlyn tells Rishabh to forget everything she did for him earlier. She tells him that from this moment on she will be the ideal wife for Rishabh. Prithvi is shocked hearing this. Rishabh also tells Preeta that he won’t look back at a relationship comes it is broken. He tells Preeta that he cannot see her with Prithvi. He tells her that he cannot be that good a friend. Will Preeta lose a friend like Rishabh for Prithvi? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

