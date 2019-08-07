Leap forth into the world of horror as &flix brings thriller special

“It's close to midnight, something evil's lurking from the dark. Under the moonlight you see a sight that almost stops your heart,” it's definitely not Michael Jackson who you'd see but a series of nail-biting horror movies at night.

This August &flix is all set to get your adrenalin pumping with a set of nerve-wracking movies in its new line-up - Thriller Special - started airing from Weeknights at 9 in August. The block is curated as a countdown to the Flix First Premiere of Escape Room on &flix. The movie was premiered earlier this year as part of the Flix First Screening.

&flix launches Thriller Special, a well-tailored property for the fans of horror-thriller movies. The exciting line-up of movies includes high – strung titles like Flatliners, Insidious: The Last Key, Alone in The Dark 2, Evil Dead, 13 Ghosts, House At The End Of The Street and Insidious, to name a few.

Urging you to leap forth into a world of suspense and thrill where the only way out is your survival instinct, you are sure to think twice before you go downstairs to grab a glass of water, in the middle of a dead silent night.

#LeapForth into the world of suspense as your nights get scarier with Thriller Special started from airing August 1, 2019, weeknights at 9, only on &flix.