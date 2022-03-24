Lock Upp Day 26 written updates: Azma Fallah cleans toilet with Anjali Arora's towel, sparks fight

NEW DELHI: The OTT-based reality show 'Lock Upp' hosted by Kangana Ranaut has gained immense popularity in a short span of time. In the latest episode, wild card entry Azma Fallah took Anjali Arora's towel and cleaned towel.

When Anjali confronts Azma, who is a Pakistani blogger, inside the bathroom for using her towel, the latter throws the dirty cloth on her and issues threats for getting physical with her.

Mandana Karimi, who is also a wild card entry, gets into an argument with Azma for using Anjali's towel for cleaning the bathroom. Azma calls her a flop actress and taunts her for not getting any work in the industry.