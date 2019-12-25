हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul on why he couldn't be on 'Indian Idol 11'

He had served as a host in the last season of "India Idol".

Maniesh Paul on why he couldn&#039;t be on &#039;Indian Idol 11&#039;

Mumbai: Actor-host Maniesh Paul couldn't make it for the coming weekend's episode of "Indian Idol" season 11. If everything works out, he will be back on the singing-based reality show in January.

He had served as a host in the last season of "India Idol". He was set to return this weekend for a special episode but it couldn't happen.

"I couldn't make it for the coming weekend's episode where Season 10 contestants and season 11 contestants would be performing together. I was really looking forward to be a part of this episode but because of date issues, I couldn't make it. I was travelling," said Maniesh.

"The channel (Sony Entertainment Television) and I are figuring out a date for January so that I can come on 'Indian Idol' season 11 stage and support the top contestants," he added.

 

Tags:
Maniesh PaulIndian Idol 11
Next
Story

'Bigg Boss 13': Jasmin Bhasin claims Sidharth never misbehaves with women

Must Watch

PT24M7S

PM Modi ने किया Atal Bihari Vajpayee की मुर्ति का अनावरण