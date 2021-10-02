हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Maniesh Paul to host KBC 13? Actor shares pic with Amitabh Bachchan from the sets!

After having co-anchored KBC with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in 2014, Maniesh Paul stirs excitement for returning to the stage for the quiz show, with a social media post. 

Maniesh Paul to host KBC 13? Actor shares pic with Amitabh Bachchan from the sets!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most popular and loved hosts of the nation, also known as the Sultan of the Stage, Maniesh is self-admittedly, one of Amitabh Bachchan's biggest admirers. After having co-anchored KBC with the legendary actor in 2014, Maniesh Paul stirs excitement for returning to the stage for the quiz show, with a social media post. 

Posting a picture from the sets of KBC with Amitabh Bachchan, Maniesh Paul said, "Haan haan haan!!!!yesssss
Kab?kahan?kaise?kyon? Jaldi bataaonga!!
Love you @amitabhbachchan sir #mp #bigb #bachchansir #fanboy #superstar #shehensahaofbollywood". 

 

Currently, Maniesh Paul is creating a huge buzz across social media for his podcast, inviting varied personalities from different walks of life to share and discuss their stories inspiring the audience. 

Shooting for Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo at the moment, Maniesh Paul is also looking at a range of interesting projects to be announced soon in the future.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amitabh BachchanKaun Banega Crorepati 13KBC 13Maniesh Paulco-hostbiggest admirers
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal to host curtain raiser, Aly Goni, Rashami Desai among others to join too!

Must Watch

PT14M7S

DNA: Dubai Expo 2020 will showcase India's immense power, says Piyush Goyal