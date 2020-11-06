Mirzapur 2 Nahi dekhe? Galti Kiye - Here's what Kaleen Bhaiya has to say

New Delhi: The much-awaited crime series Mirzapur 2 streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Its characters have managed to etch a strong memory in viewers' minds ever since the success of Mirzapur, which explains why the desperation around season 2 was high.

The dark, gritty narrative of 'Mirzapur Season 2' features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang.

However, for those who are yet to be pulled into its world, the incredible cast have come together with a common message –

Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya said, "Mirzapur is a show that is very close to my heart and it’s not just because of its massive fan following around the world, but the fact that it is one of the very few shows which has an interesting narrative and a gripping concept. The hype is indeed real and you really have to see it to believe it. Like they say, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. Aur Mirzapur mein jo swaad hai ye sabko pata hai. Is show ko miss kar ke aapne Kaleen Bhaiya ka hi nahi khud Pankaj Tripathi ka bhi dil dukhaya hai. Nahi Dekhe, Galti Kiye."

Ali Fazal aka Guddu Bhaiya said, "We all knew that the loyal fanbase of Mirzapur is going to shower the same love in the same amount for season 2, if not more. With expectations being high and everyone having waited for the second season for years now, we lived up to the promise and answered ‘Kab Aa Raha Hai Mirzapur’ in a grand manner. You saw Kaleen Bhaiya make a huge mistake, zinda chhod diye humko, galti kiye. Aap woh galti kabhi mat karna, kyunki agar abhi tak nahi dekhe, galti kiye."

Rasika Duggal aka Beena Tripathi said, "Beena Tripathi single-handedly devises a plan to bring down the entire Tripathi Khandaan in Mirzapur 2 and that’s not even scratching the surface. Mirzapur 2 has a million things in its kitty and missing out on it will be a great loss especially if you have watched season 1. If you haven't watched any season, now is the time to enter the Bhaukaal-filled world. Is show pe sabko galti ki saza milti hai. Toh ye show dekh lo, kyuki nahi dekhoge toh galti karoge."

The season 2 of Mirzapur promises interesting twists with actor Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar as new additions to the plot.

The web-series is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment.

Mirzapur 2 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. It has been created by Puneet Krishna while the executive producers are Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.