'Naagin 4' star Nia Sharma oozes oomph in red bikini as she 'embraces' the New Year

Mumbai: 'Naagin 4' star Nia Sharma embraced the New Year by diving into the pool in Goa, where she appears to be holidaying with her family and close friends. Nia made a bold style statement and added oomph on social media by sharing pictures of herself in a red bikini.

In the sun-kissed pictures that have gone viral on social media, Nia can be seen flaunting her well-toned body in the pool with her wet hair tied in a bun. She completed the look with red lipstick and a simple accessory.

"Embrace all that is you! #2020goals," she captioned a set of pictures. For the other post, she wrote, "Let yo Portrait mode blur out your worries and enemies too! #2020 goals."

Here's how Nia ringed in the New Year:

Take a look at some of the other pictures from Nia's New Year-special vacation.

On the professional front, Nia is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's hit show 'Naagin 4'.

"For the first time, I am trying my hands in fantasy fiction that has become a very strong brand. 'Naagin' demands commitment, versatility and I am playing the role of Brinda, who is simple and soft-spoken in nature. She avoids fights even when people are harsh towards her," Nia had told news agency IANS said about her role in 'Naagin 4'.