Nia Sharma

'Naagin 4' star Nia Sharma oozes oomph in red bikini as she 'embraces' the New Year

Nia Sharma is currently holidaying in Goa with her family. In the sun-kissed pictures that have gone viral on social media, Nia can be seen wearing a red bikini and she completed her look with red lipstick and a simple accessory.

&#039;Naagin 4&#039; star Nia Sharma oozes oomph in red bikini as she &#039;embraces&#039; the New Year
Image Courtesy: Instagram/niasharma90

Mumbai: 'Naagin 4' star Nia Sharma embraced the New Year by diving into the pool in Goa, where she appears to be holidaying with her family and close friends. Nia made a bold style statement and added oomph on social media by sharing pictures of herself in a red bikini.

In the sun-kissed pictures that have gone viral on social media, Nia can be seen flaunting her well-toned body in the pool with her wet hair tied in a bun. She completed the look with red lipstick and a simple accessory.

"Embrace all that is you! #2020goals," she captioned a set of pictures. For the other post, she wrote, "Let yo Portrait mode blur out your worries and enemies too! #2020 goals."

Here's how Nia ringed in the New Year:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Embrace all that is you! #2020goals

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let yo Portrait mode blur out your worries and enemies too! #2020 goals.

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Take a look at some of the other pictures from Nia's New Year-special vacation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Riding high !!! #roadtrippin  #@vinayyshrma #longdrive #2020goals

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Taking our horse to the old town road! I’m going to ride till I can’t no more.. #roadtrip #family @vinayyshrma

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

On the professional front, Nia is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's hit show 'Naagin 4'. 

"For the first time, I am trying my hands in fantasy fiction that has become a very strong brand. 'Naagin' demands commitment, versatility and I am playing the role of Brinda, who is simple and soft-spoken in nature. She avoids fights even when people are harsh towards her," Nia had told news agency IANS said about her role in 'Naagin 4'.

