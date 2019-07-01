close

nandish singh sadhu

Nandish Sandhu thrilled about his back-to-back films

Nandish Sadhu will be seen playing actor Hrithik Roshan's brother in 'Super 30' and his other film is 'Family Of Thakurganj'.

Nandish Sandhu thrilled about his back-to-back films
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@nandishsandhu

Mumbai: Actor Nandish Singh Sandhu is entering Bollywood with two films which will release back-to-back.

Nandish will be seen playing actor Hrithik Roshan's brother in "Super 30", which will hit the screens on July 12. In the following week, his other film, "Family Of Thakurganj", will be releasing. 

"Both the films are extremely different and I am glad that coincidentally both of them are releasing in the same month back-to-back. In 'Super 30', people will see me play a very realistic role as they watch the struggles of a common man and how one is able to achieve his dreams in spite of all odds," Nandish said in a statement.

"'...Thakurganj' is a fun family drama thriller and the story of a relatable family with a UP backdrop. When the script was first narrated to me, I was taken back to the 1970s and 1980s and the simplistic films we used to have which our parents loved. 

"I am playing a professor in the film. Hence, the character is very different from Pranav (his role in 'Super 30') though both have an educational connect," added the "Uttaran" actor.

nandish singh sadhuSuper 30Family of Thakurganj
