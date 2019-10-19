Neha Kakkar forcibly kissed by a contestant on the sets of Indian Idol 11

close

Neha Kakkar

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar, who is seen as one of the judges on the singing reality show Indian Idol 11, was in for a rude shock after she was forcibly kissed by one of the contestants during the show.

New Delhi: Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar, who is seen as one of the judges on the singing reality show Indian Idol 11, was in for a rude shock after she was forcibly kissed by one of the contestants during the show.

Neha, who along with music composer Anu Malika and singer Vishal Dadlani judges the show, was a bit shocked when she went up to the stage to hug a contestant but he planted a kiss on her cheeks. His gesture left the fellow judges frazzled.

In a snippet shared by the channel on social media, a contestant who also claims to be a fan of Neha Kakkar got a lot of gifts and teddys for her. Neha gave him a hug to thank you but he in return kissed her and left everyone shocked.

Watch the video:

Neha has been associated with Indian Idol for quite some time now. Interestingly, Neha also started her big journey as a contestant on the show. Since then there has been no looking back for the actress, she is currently the most sought after female singer in Bollywood 

