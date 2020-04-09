Nia Sharma’s jaw-dropping pic in white monokini is too hot to handle - Check inside!

New Delhi: TV star Nia Sharma, who currently features in ‘Naagin 4’, is keeping her fans hooked to her Instagram timeline with her fabulous pictures and the recent entry is just too hot to handle. Dressed in a white monokini, Nia is ‘silently talking’ in the oomph-loaded picture. She is sitting on a chair and posing with her killer expressions. The actress has aced her look with a red lip colour, messy hair and white belly. Here’s how Nia is turning up the heat in the photo we are talking about:

Off late, Nia has made her fans go gaga over her posts and has made sure remains at the top of her social media game.

In one of her posts shared earlier this week, Nia made the spotlight follow her in a stunning crochet white dress, paired with black boots and trendy shades. The other set of pictures featured her in a black shorts, white shirt and thigh-high boots.

The comments sections are repleted with heart and fire emojis and the photos have been liked by several of her fans.

On the professional front, Nia, currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 4', has several hit shows to her credit, including 'Jamai Raja' and 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai'.