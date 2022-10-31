Niharika Chouksey-Akash Ahuja starrer Faltu’s new promo released- Watch

New Delhi: Star Plus’ upcoming show ‘Faltu’ is gearing up for its release and the audience cannot wait to watch the story of an unwanted girl child unravel. StarPlus dropped another promo just before its release. Every promo is revealing just another side to Faltu’s life story and her charisma. Even the latest promo which highlights the Diwali festivities shows how sarcastic Faltu is and it certainly promises a ton of fun. We can see a fun cute banter between the characters played by Niharika Chouksey and Akash Ahuja. And seeing more of them certainly sounds like a treat to viewers' eyes. Their chemistry seems quite fun and interesting.

Faltu’s ambitions are bigger than the hurdles in her life and this girl can go all the way to follow her dreams. She dreams to be a cricketer and despite all the odds life throws her way, she goes on to pursue her dreams to prove her worth to her family. Ever since the makers announced their upcoming show 'Faltu' the audience have truly gotten connected with the story and are eagerly waiting for it.

Watch the teaser here

The show promises to be an inspirational story that holds a strong message for the society about the strength of a girl child. Since the promo has been released, viewers are waiting to watch the show on tv.