topStories
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Niharika Chouksey-Akash Ahuja starrer Faltu’s new promo released- Watch

Star Plus' new show Faltu unravels the journey of a young girl who wishes to be a crickter. It stars Niharika Chouksey and Akash Ahuja in lead roles.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 01:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Niharika Chouksey-Akash Ahuja starrer Faltu’s new promo released- Watch

New Delhi: Star Plus’ upcoming show ‘Faltu’ is gearing up for its release and the audience cannot wait to watch the story of an unwanted girl child unravel. StarPlus dropped another promo just before its release. Every promo is revealing just another side to Faltu’s life story and her charisma. Even the latest promo which highlights the Diwali festivities shows how sarcastic Faltu is and it certainly promises a ton of fun. We can see a fun cute banter between the characters played by Niharika Chouksey and Akash Ahuja. And seeing more of them certainly sounds like a treat to viewers' eyes. Their chemistry seems quite fun and interesting. 

Faltu’s ambitions are bigger than the hurdles in her life and this girl can go all the way to follow her dreams. She dreams to be a cricketer and despite all the odds life throws her way, she goes on to pursue her dreams to prove her worth to her family. Ever since the makers announced their upcoming show 'Faltu' the audience have truly gotten connected with the story and are eagerly waiting for it.  

Watch the teaser here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

The show promises to be an inspirational story that holds a strong message for the society about the strength of a girl child. Since the promo has been released, viewers are waiting to watch the show on tv. 

Live Tv

entertainment newsTelevision newsStar Plus new showfaltuFaltu new show

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series