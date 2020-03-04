Nostalgia takes over as Ramayan stars Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri reunite after 33 years

New Delhi: Actors Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri, the stars of Ramanand Sagar's epic TV show 'Ramayan', came together for 'The Kapil Sharma Show', sending the internet in a trip down the memory lane. We saw these stars on one platform after 33 years and surely it would be a treat to see all of them together yet again. A promo shared by the channel on social media gives an idea of what to expect from the episode. The video is filled with fun questions by the host Kapil Sharma to his guests and they have a fun time together.

Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri famously played Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman, respectively, in the mythological show, which earned the status of a cult classic.

In one of the segments, Kapil asks Arun Govil if didn't he feel itchy on seeing the heavy costumes as they shot in open. He hilariously replied, "Yes, he did and sometimes he used to feel the same on just looking at the costumes." Then, Kapil asks Deepika Chikhalia if she was greeted with "hi or hello" by fans off-screen. She said rarely happened as on seeing her, fans would fold their hands.

Watch the promo here:

A then and now picture - 33 years apart - was also shared by the channel.

"Wow, my favourite childhood show.. most eagerly waiting for this episode," read a comment while another user wrote, "I'm dying to watch the episode. Thank you, Kapil."

'Ramayan' aired from January 1987 to July 1988. Apart from the aforementioned stars, actors like Dara Singh and Lalita Pawar were also part of the show. Dara Singh played Hanuman while Lalita Pawar starred as Manthara.