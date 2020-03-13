हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
shehnaaz gill

Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' show to go off air owing to poor ratings?

"Mujhse Shaadi Karoge" will go off air on March 20, 2020.

Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill&#039;s &#039;Mujhse Shaadi Karoge&#039; show to go off air owing to poor ratings?

Mumbai: The ongoing wedding reality TV show "Mujhse Shaadi Karoge" could soon be off air. The show is about "Bigg Boss 13" contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for life partners on reality TV.

"Mujhse Shaadi Karoge" will go off air on March 20, according to a tellychakkar.com report, reportedly because the ratings have been poor.

The reality show features Jasleen Matharu, Heena Panchal, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Ankita Shrivastav, Navdeesh Kaur, Indeep Bakshi, Rohanpreet Singh, Mayur Verma, Balraj Syal, and Mayank Agnihotri, as suitors seeking to impress Paras and Shehnaaz.

However, since viewership has not been up to the mark, the wedding reality show will be replaced by "Ishq Mein Marjawan" season 2, which is scheduled to air from March 23, a report in hindustantimes.com said.

"Ishq Mein Marjawan 2" will star Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha.

 

shehnaaz gillParas ChhabraMujhse Shaadi KarogeBigg Boss 13
