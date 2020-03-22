हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Pic of Monalisa working out at home is here to inspire you on a lazy Sunday afternoon

Under self-isolation due to coronavirus outbreak, Monalisa has started working out at home the picture she recently posted on Instagram is proof that she is a fitness freak.

Pic of Monalisa working out at home is here to inspire you on a lazy Sunday afternoon
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aslimonalisa

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation-turned TV star Monalisa  will never miss working out be it anything. Under self-isolation due to coronavirus outbreak, Monalisa has started working out at home the picture she recently posted on Instagram is proof that she is a fitness freak. She is seen lifting the dumbles and the picture will surely inspire you. “A Workout Is All The Therapy You Need.... My Perfect Sunday .... So Much To Do Today At Home.... #support #jantacurfew #indiafightscorona #responsible #citizen #stayathome #besafe #workout #cook #readbooks #bewithyourfamily #watchseries #Beproductive #loveyourself #cleanhome #quarantine,” is how Monalisa captioned the post.

Take a look:

Monalisa and her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot are under self-isolation like all other celebrities and are constantly filling up their Instagram timelines which reveal what they are up to. Monalisa has been using Instagram to raise awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. Here are their posts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stay Home, Be Safe, Stay Healthy .... #socialdistancing #letsfightcoronavirus

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa also took a trip down the memory lane and posted a throwback picture from her vacation in Dubai.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Take Me Away.... #throwback #lovely #memories

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

TV and movie stars are on a break owing to the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Shootings have been stalled as a precautionary measure and people have been asked to stay indoors.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has gone up to 324. The total includes 296 active cases, 23 recovered cases and six fatalities.

