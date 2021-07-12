'Sab kuch khatam ho gaya': 'Adalat' actress Anaya Soni unable to pay for kidney transplant, appeals for financial help!

New Delhi: Actress Anaya Soni, popularly known for her role in the show 'Naamkaran', revealed she is facing serious health issues but is unable to pay for her medical expenses due to a financial crunch in a recent interview. The actress divulged that her kidney has deteriorated and she requires a kidney transplant.

She told ETimes, "I have been living on one kidney since 2015. My both kidneys had failed 6 years ago and my father donated a kidney to me. Suddenly, the donated kidney has deteriorated and I need a fresh kidney transplant. I never dreamt of such a situation when I was doing shows like 'Naamkaran' and 'Crime Patrol'."

Anaya also spoke about how she's unable to pay for her mounting health expenses as she doesn't have any savings left. In addition to this, she revealed her brother lost equipment for his garments business in a house fire. The actress, in a dejected manner, said, 'Sab kuch khatam ho gaya'.

"My mom had a garments business. My brother was doing well. Her clothes and his machines got all burnt sometime ago, when my house caught fire. Sab kuch khatam ho gaya. We are just hand-to-mouth now," she added.

Earlier, the actress had shared a health update on Instagram from the hospital. In the same interview, she described her current situation, "They are giving me medicines to bring down my creatinine, which was over 9 when I got admitted. Too much more to go. Dialysis has not yet begun, that will take some time. We are also looking for a donor."

TV actress Anaya Soni has featured in shows such as 'Adalat' co-starring Ronit Roy and 'Ishq Mein Marjawan'. She's also starred in movies including 'Take it Easy' and 'Hai Apna Dil Toh Awaara'. Before she got hospitalised, she was shooting for a Telugu show 'Rudrama Devi'.